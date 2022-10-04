Small farms help foster local tourism in the Tri-State

Thomas Family Acres, an Orchard located in Owensville, Indiana, has been supplying fresh fruit and vegetables to the Tri-State for the better part of the last decade, with the owner, Mark Thomas, starting with just a handful of peach trees.
"I've always enjoyed growing things, I had fruit trees at home as a kid," said Thomas. "We moved out to Owensville around 1996 and whatever came on sale I started planting it in the driveway."
According to the Indiana Department of Agriculture, family-operated farms like Thomas family Acres make up nearly 96% of all agriculture in the state.
The farm began as a simple hobby for the Thomas family, now, the orchard has over 100 different types of pears and 15 different types of apples with assorted fruits such as cherries, plums and raspberries just scratching the surface of the variety offered.
"It certainly is helpful because we have such a large variety of things year-round," said Amy Koster, daughter of Mark Thomas. "Even throughout the winter we still have eggs, we'll still have jams and jellies too, that's always helpful. We start with the strawberries in the spring and we don't finish until the apples and pears in the fall."
Special offers on the Orchard can be found on their Facebook page.