Southern Indiana melon farmers persist despite tough season

In this week’s Tri-State Farm Life, 44News takes a look at Southern Indiana’s melon farmers, and how they’ve handled this year’s turbulent growing season.
Frey Co. Produce has been supplying our Tri-State and the nation with melons for decades, and this year, they’re back at it again producing nearly 20 million pounds of watermelons right here in Southern Indiana.
“I just really like doing what I do, man, and I’ve been here since I was a little kid," said Cody Smith, VP of Sales for Frey Co. Produce. "My grandpa used to haul watermelons for Kenny and Colby, who used to be the owners of Frey Co., and I’ve been around for forever, and I just want to ship some of the best watermelons and sweetest watermelons around.”
And though Wednesday celebrates national watermelon day, this Summer has been nothing to proclaim for Southern Indiana melon farmers.
“The growing season has been kind of like a roller coaster," said Smith. "When we went to plant and lay plastic, it wouldn’t stop raining, and we were just fighting the weather. Getting in and out and trying to plant in May, and it wouldn’t stop raining, and then it was dry, and the melons started to suffer, especially some of your dry land areas, and now all the rain is coming into effect, and we’ve had 12 inches of rain on our area.”
But even though it’s been a tough growing season for everyone at Frey Co., Smith says they’re doing everything they can to bring as many fresh melons to America.
“It’s just basically, you’ve got to go," said Smith. "Whether you’re dragging buses through the mud, which every grower in the entire area is doing right now just doing all. Just doing all they can to get them. We’ve really worked our tails off this year trying to get them for you all.”
Smith says him and the other employees that work at Frey Co. will be picking and shipping watermelons all over the country until October.