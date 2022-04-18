Farmers adopting conservation program

Every spring, farmers prepare for another growing season knowing in a few short months they will once again be feeding their communities.
“We are all proud of what we do as farmers,” Steve Stierwalt told 44news.
While fall’s harvest is important, it’s also the harvest decades from now that drives farmers.
“The better job we can do now. The better resource we will be able to hand down to future generations,” said Stierwalt.
Ag families have long understood their responsibility as stewards of the land, and yet, there has never been a program that unifies and certifies that effort... until now.
“Saving Tomorrow’s Agriculture Resources,” explained Stierwalt. “That hit a chord with people.”
Stierwalt and his co-founder Joe Rothermel established the S.T.A.R Program in Champaign County, Illinois. The pair were looking to keep nutrients out of the water and enlisted a team of scientists to research and rank the best practices to accomplish that goal.
“Strip-till, no-till; they work,” said Stierwalt.
S.T.A.R. then took those best practices and assigned values to them to come up with a five-star ranking for each field enrolled in the program.
“Here is finally a way to give a ranking to a farmer’s ability to do conservation,” explained Stierwalt.
A ranking that goes beyond the benefits of soil quality to create new partnership opportunities with other industries.
“Every business, even government has some kind of sustainability, carbon, renewable, or regenerative goal,” said Stierwalt.
S.T.A.R. becomes more valuable to America’s agricultural community when you consider its adaptability.
“It works for any crop anywhere because it's based on local people making local decisions about their resource concern they want to work on and the best practices to meet those needs,” explained Stierwalt.
Over the last several years, S.T.A.R. has been adopted and adapted in Indiana, Iowa, and Colorado.
For more information about the program: https://starfreetool.com/home