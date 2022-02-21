Firefighter Jordan Thomas is this Week's Hometown Hero

They are the first to respond when there's an emergency.
One Owensboro firefighter was recently recognized for his accomplishments in the Bluegrass State.
"It's a very rewarding career to be able to help your community and the people," says Jordan Thomas, firefighter.
For nearly seven years, Firefighter Jordan Thomas has been with the Owensboro Fire Department.
"I started as a volunteer at the St. Joe Fire Department," says Thomas. "I fell in love with it as soon as I started and I knew I had to make a career out of it."
Thomas says his favorite part of the job is the positive impact he can make on the community.
"We've had several people pulled out of homes with not always the best results in the patient, but it does open your eyes that we are here to help and rescue people," says Thomas.
He works a 24-hour shift, every third day of the week which makes his crew like second family.
Just recently, Firefighter Thomas was named "Owensboro Firefighter of the Year."
"It's an honor to me," says Thomas. "There are 90 people who work here and to think everybody recognized me and recognized that I did a good job and to reembrace yourself to keep going."
As a first responder, every call can mean life or death.
It's a vital position Firefighter Thomas takes seriously and he has a piece of advice for others considering this career.
"If you can, I would reach out to your local volunteer fire department then you can see without getting into a full career if this job is right for you," says Thomas.
The Owensboro Fire Department is currently accepting applications for firefighters until February 26th.