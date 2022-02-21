Firefighter Jordan Thomas is this Week's Hometown Hero

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam,
Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 40.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Monday was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.2
feet early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

They are the first to respond when there's an emergency. 

One Owensboro firefighter was recently recognized for his accomplishments in the Bluegrass State. 

"It's a very rewarding career to be able to help your community and the people," says Jordan Thomas, firefighter. 

For nearly seven years, Firefighter Jordan Thomas has been with the Owensboro Fire Department. 

"I started as a volunteer at the St. Joe Fire Department," says Thomas. "I fell in love with it as soon as I started and I knew I had to make a career out of it."

Thomas says his favorite part of the job is the positive impact he can make on the community. 

"We've had several people pulled out of homes with not always the best results in the patient, but it does open your eyes that we are here to help and rescue people," says Thomas. 

He works a 24-hour shift, every third day of the week which makes his crew like second family. 

Just recently, Firefighter Thomas was named "Owensboro Firefighter of the Year." 

"It's an honor to me," says Thomas. "There are 90 people who work here and to think everybody recognized me and recognized that I did a good job and to reembrace yourself to keep going."

As a first responder, every call can mean life or death.

It's a vital position Firefighter Thomas takes seriously and he has a piece of advice for others considering this career. 

"If you can, I would reach out to your local volunteer fire department then you can see without getting into a full career if this job is right for you," says Thomas. 

The Owensboro Fire Department is currently accepting applications for firefighters until February 26th.

