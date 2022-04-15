Haircuts for the Homeless: Sandy Schooler is This Week's Hometown Hero

In our continuing series, 44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti sits down with a local barber who is using her spare time to help change the lives of others.
It's inside Room 202 at the Evansville Rescue Mission where there's a story truly unique.
"From the time I was born, I always knew this was what I was supposed to do," says Sandy Schooler, Barber. "This is what God made me for."
About twice a month, Sandy Schooler comes in for about four hours with her clippers and shears, and begins working on her exclusive clientele.
"I just really love hair," says Schooler. "I love doing hair. I did my Barbie's hair when I was a kid."
Evansville's homeless.
"To see the change in their demeanor," says Schooler. "When I take the cape off and look at themselves and they are holding their heads a little higher, they are walking out of here knowing when people see them on the street, or people see them out and about they don't know they are homeless. They don't know what they've been through. They don't know their past."
"Sandy the Barber" has been cutting hair for 25 years. Throughout the week, she works at a local salon and barbershop.
About five years ago, she say the need and decided to take the clippers into her own hands.
Sandy goes to the Evansville Rescue Mission every two weeks and the guys are expected to sign up the day before for their haircuts.
"There's about 12 to 15 guys," says Schooler. "It's supposed to max out at 12, but it's usually more."
The gratitude after is all the payment Sandy requires.
"I get to watch their eyes go from glossy or subdued personality when they first come in, to this vibrancy and shine about them that radiates positivity after going through the program," says Schooler.
From her regulars to new customers---it's the same with all.
"We have a good time and I laugh with them and joke with them and treat them like they are a part of my family, a part of my people because they are loved," says Schooler. "I love everything about it."
Something worth more than a million bucks. That's what makes Sandy's haircuts so special. And you don't always need a mirror to see the results.
"The Rescue Mission is all about giving these guys hope or purpose or something they can cling onto," says Schooler. "Knowing they are important, I want them to know that from me and there is hope."