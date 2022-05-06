Hometown Hero: celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week

As National Teacher Appreciation Week wraps up, we wanted to shed light on some of our Tri-State educators.
It was close to 20 years ago, two women walked into a classroom as teachers for the very first time.
"I thought I was going to be showing them so many things," says Lori Walters, Owensboro High School. "They taught me a lot more over the last 17 years than I have probably taught them."
Fast forward, Lori Walters and Meghan Payne teach a combined 17 students daily.
"My job is to create opportunities and to provide support and specially designed instruction when needed so they can access the same things as their mainstream peers," says Meghan Payne, Owensboro High School.
If you spend time watching them in their Owensboro High School Special Ed classroom, it's as if they were born for this job.
"What we're really striving to do is help support them in living the life they want to live," says Payne. "What that looks like is providing some extra support and we are happy to provide that here. We want to give them access to all those teenage experiences."
The two educators have gone above and beyond throughout the school year. Just recently they helped their students experience Prom just like everyone else.
"We did pictures down at the river and went to the dance," says Payne. "They all had a really great time."
Lori and Meghan helped their students prepare for the big night, and also took them out for a meal beforehand.
A memory to last a lifetime.
"They literally danced the night away," says Walters. "We didn't have to be out there. They managed it."
Many teachers give so much, and in return these educators say they receive something special.
"It's a tough profession and it takes more than being a patient or special person to be a good and effective teacher," says Payne. "The main thing is watching kids meet their goals. My job is to facilitate the opportunity that provides the instruction that opens doors for them."