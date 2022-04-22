Hometown Hero: non-profit inspires youth by "Breaking the Cycle"

It all started as an idea.
"So really it's bigger than I could have ever imagined," says Brionna Greer, Founder.
Brionna Greer was still a student when she decided to take matters into her own hands.
"I created the program because there was a lot of violence in the community and we also had a high rate for young adults going to prison," says Greer.
In 2019, the non-profit "Breaking the Cycle" was officially founded.
"I wanted to start the organization for kids to keep their head on straight," says Greer. "By that I mean focusing on higher education, the workforce, and also being a home away from home."
Serving as a mentorship program in Owensboro, the group meets every other Tuesday.
The semesters are broken up by the school schedule each Fall and Spring.
There are currently 17 kids involved, all between the ages of 10 and 17.
"The best part about this program is taking what we learned and passing it on to those behind us," says J'Nayah Hall, Vice-President.
The goal is to let students know about the opportunities presented before them as they grow up.
"When kids are active in our program, they know the risks," says Greer. "We try to let them know when you're doing a sport or in school, you can't be hanging out with different people that are going in a different direction than you because when you do, you risk losing everything you worked so hard for."
Beyond their education, the students also can learn other vital life skills.
"We always have sessions, whether it's talking about mental health, credit, budgeting, school, applying for jobs, college visits, anything under the sun," says Hall.
Students who have graduated from the program have gone as far as attending Ivy League Schools.
The next semester will begin in August and organizers say they are always looking for mentors who encourage success, and students seeking it.
"The best part about the program and what come with it, is that it's possible," says Hall. "And it's as simple as that."