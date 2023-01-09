Hometown Hero: Ohio County Dispatchers recognized for dedication during flooding

This week's Hometown Heroes are the voice walking you through some of the most stressful and scary situations.
The beginning of 2023 brought a rollercoaster of weather for parts of the Tri-State.
"Non-stop 911 calls coming in and it was quite hectic," says Tiffany Newberry, Ohio County dispatcher.
Not even three days into the New Year, storms across the Tri-State did excessive flood damage to parts of Western Kentucky, including Ohio County.
"Everything was kind of good then we got the first call of a subject who got his car in the water," says Denton Pharris, Ohio County dispatcher. "He was trapped, and it all went downhill from there."
Parts of the county received more than 5 inches of rain.
Some area had more than three feet of water built-up.
Areas such as Highway 69 were undrivable for certain stretches.
In the early hours of the morning, 146 calls came into the dispatch center.
"We had about 6 or 7 that where people trapped were in their cars, several houses flooded, three wrecks, trees falling down, power lines down," says Pharris.
The dispatchers say they've taken calls ranging from fires to ice, and tornadoes, but on the first week of January, they say was one of the highest call volumes on record so far.
"The only thing I could compare this to is the ice storm but that happened over 7 days--this happened in 3 and a half hours," says Pharris.
The ones on the other end of the line taking those calls--Denton Pharris and Tiffany Newberry.
"I mean you have to be a calm voice in what people deal with," says Pharris. "You also have to remember you're dealing with people during the worst possible moment in their life."
Pharris has been a dispatcher for more than 20 years, Newberry is newer to the job with a year under her belt.
But together on the morning of the flooding, the duo made sure to work together as a team.
"We had great officers, firefighters, EMS risking their lives, and everybody made it," says Pharris. "That's a good night."
After a chaotic and overwhelming four hours, Sheriff Adam Wright taking to social media to acknowledge the two hard workers for their quick thinking and compassion towards residents.
"Our goal is everyone gets home safe and that's what it's all about," says Pharris.