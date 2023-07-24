Hometown Hero: Rally Pointe Events gives EPD $80k check

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It's the gift that keeps on giving.
"I can't thank all these people enough for helping make that a reality," says Chief Billy Bolin, Evansville Police Department.
You may have seen an ad or even bought a ticket to Professional Bull Riding, a Monster Truck Show, or music festival.
All of which are sponsored by Rally Pointe Events, an organization founded in 2017 to help veterans.
"When you come to our events, the money stays in our community," says Lance Yearby, Rally Pointe Events president. "It doesn't leave, it stays here and goes right back here."
The program has since grown partnering with Shoe Sensation to provide students with brand new kicks.
Last year, more than 3,000 kids in seven EVSC schools, received shoes.
"It's something that's needed in this community and we see it," says Philip Smith, Assistant Chief EPD.
This year, Rally Pointe Events presented Evansville Police with an $80,000 check to help them in their Cops Connecting with Kids Program.
"We want to be a police department that's not only responsible for the safety and security of our community, but we also want to be a part of this community and give back to this community," says Smith.
EPD says they hope the money can be used towards providing shoes for kids this fall, but until then the impact is lasting even longer.
"Putting shoes on kids feet so they can have something nice to wear for the start of school is tremendous and it does great things for the kids confidence," says Smith. "It's one less thing they can worry about and instead focus on the classroom and their work."
A generous donation that will keep on giving.
"It's been a great program and we hope to grow it and continue to hit the same numbers if not bigger, every year," says Yearby.