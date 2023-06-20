Hometown Hero: Recognizing our K9 Officers

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Criminals in the Tri-State are no match for our four-legged officers upholding law and order.
"I know he always has my back and he's not scared of anything." says Deputy Neal Luecke, Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. "He's always ready to go to work no matter what's going on."
He's fast, tough, and he's a really good boy.
If you're coming to Vanderburgh County and thinking you're going to outrun the law, think again cause K9 Officer Dozer is on it.
"He does detection work where he can sniff out narcotics," says Luecke. "He's also an apprehension dog so if we have a violent felon in he can track and find the suspect."
The 4-year-old German Shepard has been a part of cracking his fair share of cases.
His handler, Deputy Neal Luecke, says K9 Officer Dozer is one hard worker, loves long car rides, and playing fetch.
Dozer is one of a handful of highly-trained pups who help Sheriff's Deputies serve and protect residents in a variety of ways.
The duo attended K9 Academy where they graduated in November of 2020.
"Once I got selected to be a handler and Dozer got here from the Czech we spent 10 weeks together," says Luecke. "Me learning him, and him learning me."
Dozer also often performs demonstrations for kids in area schools and makes special appearances throughout the community.
When Dozer is on the job, sniffing out drugs for authorities, he's actually thinking he's searching for his toys which is how he's rewarded.
"Their noses are phenomenal," says Luecke. "It always impresses me."
K9 Officers can help detect not only narcotics, but explosives and accelerants.
"More often this year I've went up to a house and given them my warning saying 'hey if you don't come out I will send my dog in and you will bit," says Luecke. "The majority of the time they surrender cause they don't want to get bit by a dog."
Just last month, K9 Dozer participated in the USPCA Detector National Trials.
"They are another asset to us and our team," says Luecke.
Of all the canine teams participating from across the country, Deputy Luecke and K9 Dozer placed number 10 overall.
A team among many keeping the Tri-State Safe.
"As long as he keeps this up and we keep training well together I can't really ask more of him," says Luecke. "He's thrilled to go to work everyday and as long as he keeps it up we'll keep working."