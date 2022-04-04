Hometown Hero: Recognizing Steven Scheller and the Team Behind EVSC

It Takes A Village for Tri-State school districts to run effectively each day for students.
However, it's the men and women behind the scenes who deserve just as much recognition.
"Everyday is different," says Steven Scheller, EVSC Director of Building Services.
For the last eight years, Steven Scheller has considered the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation a big part of his life.
"Even when the school weeks end, we have to make sure the building is ready for Monday morning," says Scheller.
With more than 200 members in the department, the staff works to ensure the safety of students and staff.
"We have the whole custodial department and our maintenance department and distribution," says Scheller. "So it encompasses quite a bit."
The EVSC oversees 40 different schools and 50 properties, all of which they maintain.
"Cleaning parking lots during snow season, repairing HVAC custodial work," says Scheller. "So there's a lot that goes into it."
Scheller and his team also ensure more than 900 acres of EVSC grounds are clean, well kept, and buildings are running as they should.
Through the pandemic, severe weather, and much more, the school year is made a little easier with the help of Scheller who strives to provide students with a clean, comfortable, and safe school environment.
"It's nice being a part of something that's bigger than myself," says Scheller.