Hometown Hero: Shining A Light on the Habitat for Humanity Team

From the initial stages, to the next.
"The emotion is very real," says Megan Parish, Habitat for Humanity Communications Manager.
"These people are so amazing and they are all my heroes," says Amber Bodell, homeowner.
It's all a part of what the team of workers and volunteers do with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville.
"It's really amazing to see the commitment of so many people in our community," says Parish.
Spending time building from dusk to dawn.
"Just doing the cross base, to being able to put the floor up last week, and we have walls today and four or five more and all the exterior should be up," says Bodell.
It's all to meet the needs of people in the community.
"You're seeing rent prices going up," says Parish. "You're seeing the housing market not work for most average working folks, so were trying to meet that need the best we can."
Habitat for Humanity has built more than 500 homes in the area. They currently have 18 active sites in the works. The home on West Missouri Street is expected to be completed sometime in the summer.
"The hope is that we can help these individuals build an affordable, energy-efficient home, that they can call their own and pass down for generations," says Parish.
For future homeowner Amber Bodell, walking through her new place brings tears to her eyes.
"Being homeless for the past 8 years it has been a challenging situation," says Bodell. "We prevailed and we got this new home and were going to make the most of it and its going to be amazing."
"It's a big day," says Parish. "It's a building feeling that comes along each time they are at their job site seeing the walls come up and the roof go on."
The program aims to build bonds that will last a lifetime.
"Like a tight knit family, you're making lifetime connections and you're a family," says Bodell. "Everyone is working with everyone and it's a amazing."