Hometown Hero: Spreading Kindness with Sophie

Megan DiVenti

A local teenager is leading by example in hopes of making the world a better place for everyone.

A Tri-State teen is leading by example and making a big difference in a lot of lives during the process. 

"Whatever her hopes and dreams are, I hope the world treats her as she treats the world," says Bobbie Ann McGrew. 

Volunteering around the Tri-State is nothing new for 13-year-old Sophie. 

"In the morning I can do things like this, and after I can do my school," says Sophie Annabella. 

Her passion of giving back to the community started at young age.  

"I was interested in it because we really didn't have conversations a lot about people experiencing homelessness," says Sophie. 

Just last year, the teen and her mom, Bobbi Ann created a new initiative to get more people into a simple idea: spreading kindness. 

"It's really mind blowing, but it wouldn't have happened if we didn't trust our child," says McGrew, Sophie's mom. 

Sophie branches out and divides where she spends her time helping. 

Sometimes it's helping the homeless or bringing smiles to the elderly or children.

Sophie helps with Hangers making hygiene bags, Feed Evansville distributing food, Aurora with donations, and the JD Sheth Foundation. 

Most recently Sophie will be performing concerts at long-term care facilities. 

"Our neighborhood is really supportive of what we do," says Sophie. "If we say hey aurora needs sleeping bags, like 5 people will say we have sleeping bags that we don't use anymore. So, we take them to wherever we distribute things to." 

Sophie says anyone can spread kindness whether you're a child, teen, or adult. It can also be done in several ways. 

"If you get help and you have those necessities you need, then you can start building off of it and get yourself in a better situation," says Sophie. 

To get the word out, Sophie created a Facebook Page with her mom standing behind her. 

""I told her I think she's truly capable of whatever she sets her mind too and I think that's true for all kids," says McGrew. 

This year, the goal is to keep growing, spread kindness, and bringing awareness to local issues. 

"Go out there and spend an hour and do something for those non-profits and that will definitely make a difference in the long run," says Sophie. 

