Boonville mom honors daughter through new book

A Boonville mom is honoring her daughter's life through pages in a book.
"Alexis was my fireball."
Alexis Marie Rusin lived a life fuller than most.
"I remember spending hours fighting over her hair when she would say she wanted it braided--now," says Taylor Rusin, sister.
But at the same time, it was also a difficult one for any child to bare.
"She had suffered through so much in her life with dyslexia and learning disabilities," says Heather Lawson, Mom. "She was no stranger to what hardship looked like."
A few days before her 18th birthday, Alexis Marie was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer.
And for 6 months it was a long battle.
"It didn't matter what procedure or test or painful procedure they would put her through," says Lawson. "Her hair took the crown of what cancer took from her and she couldn't handle."
Her long brown hair gone, but her family stood by her side.
Together, Alexis, her mom, and sister all shaved their heads.
"Once we shaved that head it was like she gained power," says Lawson. "I'm in charge now cancer, and you don't get to take it from me anymore."
Alexis Marie sadly passed her senior year of high school graduating with a 4.0 GPA and valedictorian sash.
"I had 6 months from diagnosis until death," says Lawson. "She was a fighter all until the end to never wanting to give up. Never wanting to stop."
After her passing, Alexis' family wanted to turn a time of grief to grace.
With the help of others in the community, Heather came up with the idea for a book.
It's called "The Hair Fairy."
The idea is to help children and their parents cope with hair loss during their battle with cancer.
Similar to the Tooth Fairy, the Hair Fairy collects fallen hair from children and then makes it into a magical potion using their inner and outer beauty.
The potions power helps children conquer their fears and worries.
"We could maybe help children and parents have a guide and something to make it better for that child in that moment," says Lawson. "At least the next day when they wake up bald, they get a beautiful present and a bunch of pixie dust."
The book also published and designed by local author Todd Schimmell is available on Amazon.
The book is ready to be shared and shape the life of another family who needs a bit of magic.