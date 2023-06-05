Defending Heroes Project: Honoring Law Enforcement

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — It's a chance to give back to our local first responders.
"Never a dull moment on the job," says Joe Whitledge, Henderson Police Dept. & Defending Heroes Project founder.
It's a job some are called to do.
"I just love being able to help people when they are in need," says Whitledge.
Joe Whitledge has been an officer with Henderson Police for just about 14 years.
"It's a great department to work for and great community," says Whitledge. "I'm very lucky to be here."
Knowing the sacrifices law enforcement, veterans, and other first responders make each and every day first-hand, Whitledge wanted to find a way to give back.
Last Fall, he founded the Defending Heroes Project.
"A very good friend and fellow officer, she had colon cancer and found out it was going to be terminal," says Whitledge. "It was something I wanted to do so I started the non-profit."
The program helps those on-or-off duty with many services, especially those who have been injured.
"Somebody needs like some adjustments in the home," says Whitledge. "Anyway I can be an assistant to them, like I said on or off duty, like terminal illness or tragedy."
Whether it's Sheriff's Deputies, fire officials, or police, organizers wanted to find a way to bring everyone together all for a good cause.
"Whether its first responders, military veterans, people that selflessly go out and serve," says Whitledge.
For the first weekend of June, Whitledge and his team officially kicked off the first ever "Hometown Heroes Bash."
All the proceeds raised go back to the Defending Heroes Project.
"I want to do anything I can to show them that appreciation," says Whitledge.
This years "Hometown Heroes Bash" was Saturday, June 3rd at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Organizers say they are looking forward to next year's event.
To learn more about the Defending Heroes Project click here.