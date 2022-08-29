Empowering Through Art: Corey Ziemer is this week's Hometown Hero

It's a form of expression through art.
In this week's Hometown Hero 44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti introduces an Owensboro man who is having an impact in his city.
When we last spoke with Corey Ziemer nearly two years ago, he was in the process of getting his business up and running.
Back then, Corey was creating everything from cards, to t-shirts, and stepping stones. All of which is sold in stores from Indiana to Kentucky.
"I use chalk first then paint," says Corey Ziemer, artist.
He still does to this day, but during the pandemic his focus shifted.
"Watching his progress is just pretty amazing," says Sarah Higdon, Corey's friend and mentor.
From the canvas to murals, together Corey and Sarah designed the masterpiece on a backyard fence.
"He's just doing it all in one session, doing it his own way," says Higdon.
For the 23-year-old Owensboro native, his passion for art started at a young age.
"It just touches my heart," says Tisha Ziemer, Corey's mom. "Every time I see it, I think of how much he's grown and for all the people who have supported him. That means the world to us."
Diagnosed with Autism, his drawings and paintings are a form of expression.
"How do you feel when you paint these?"
"Joy and positivity," says Corey.
Ziemer says he is very excited to release his 2022 Christmas card at the Owensboro Special Needs Expo in October.
And with each stroke of the brush, Corey is not only finding his independence and happiness, but hopes to touch the heart and soul of other Tri-Staters in the process.
"Seeing him not struggle and smile and full of joy," says Tisha Ziemer. "We mention that a lot because that is what it is. It has brought him so much joy and our family joy. And we couldn't ask for more."
If you're interest in purchasing artwork from Corey, his Facebook page can be found under "Corey’s Heart & Soul Designs."
The Wendell Foster 2022 Special Needs Expo will take place Saturday, October 22nd from 12-3p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.