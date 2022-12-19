Granted is this week's Hometown Hero

Granting someone's wish is one of the best feelings in the world.
For more than three decades, the team at "Granted" has made dreams come true.
"It's really neat to see that come together and the community come together for us," says Corey Eblen, Granted Programming Coordinator. "The cool part about the wish is that the wish is almost as unique as the kids are. While the majority of our wishes are Disney, we've had some cool ones like bedroom makeovers, Bahamas, things like that."
The Evansville based non-profit strives to grant wishes to children 3 to 18 with life-threatening and terminal conditions.
"While we do the same wishes as other organizations, we have a whole spectrum of beyond the wish benefits we provide to the families," says Eblen.
Spanning from Southern Indiana, to Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Illinois, the organization has granted wishes to nearly 70 children.
This is all while supporting families along the way in their journeys.
"A lot of it you get to know these families, they are so special to you, and you are one of the few people kind of there for them," says Eblen.
Although Granted is located in Evansville, they still offer the opportunity for people all across the Tri-State to get involved year-round.
"There's Over the Edge, Dishes for Wishes, there's the Fall Festival," says Eblen. "We are always looking for people to coordinate things, help out, volunteer."
Granted also goes beyond the wishes.
They offer programs to assist families financially with hospital visits, scholarship programs, support groups, and even supplying Christmas gifts for children.
This holiday season they assisted nearly 40 families with presents.
"Just the stories you hear, I mean, when we drive a family to Disney, you see the excitement building up, what they are going to do, who they are going to talk too, what they are going to see," says Eblen.
As the mission remains the same, to help families, by providing love and support, it's the children who really are the main drive behind all they do.
"We had one child specifically who was non-verbal and so in the course of going to Give Kids the World, this child said his first words to his parents," says Eblen. "Moments like that you see, you get text from parents saying I've seen a whole new child that I've seen my entire life and that's what makes the difference for us."