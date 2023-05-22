Hometown Hero: Ascension St. Vincent team lends a helping hand

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEVV) — One local woman is using her role in the healthcare field to go above and beyond to help the community.
Lisa Myer is on a mission.
"We have just seen so many people needing just a hand up, you know, because times are tough," says Lisa Myer, Ascension St. Vincent Community Development Coordinator. "I work mostly in our under-resourced neighborhoods to help connect them with the resources they need."
She's a nurse along with plating a vital role in helping the community.
"We have a mission that is to care for all people, with special emphasis on the poor and vulnerable," says Myer.
As part of the medical facility, Myer helps provide food, exams, and medical advice. Also, directing residents with medical professionals.
"A lot really changed after covid happened," says Myer. "We have seen people that really need more resources."
It's at the Ascension St. Vincent Medical Arts building where the resources are offered.
However, Myer says there's one hand-up in particular that stands out when it comes to helping others in the community.
"Socks are the number one item requested by the homeless," says Myer.
For the last 12 years, Ascension St. Vincent has played a role in Homeless Connect of Southwest Indiana at Old National.
The most recent event was held last month.
More than 50 agencies provide free, on-site services, aiming to serve more than 900 people.
"It is a one day, one stop shop for people that are homeless, near homeless, or under resourced," says Myer.
Myer says when people come in for services and assistance, they always look for her table where the socks will be.
"Our associates help collect socks every year and they purchase and donate them," says Myer. "We usually have about 2,000 pairs of socks we give away at the event."
A small act of kindness that goes a long way.
"I just love to see people are so overwhelmingly grateful for anything that you can do to help," says Myer.
It's why Lisa and the Ascension St. Vincent community is this week's hometown hero.
"I go home hoping that I made at least one persons day a little better," says Myer.