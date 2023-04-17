Hometown Hero: Celebrating our local dispatchers

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — It's tough answering calls in situations like what happened in Louisville or Nashville.
911 operators are on the other side of the phone answering the calls during a crisis.
"Some days it's really busy and there's a lot going on," says Joanna Barnett, WCSO dispatcher. "There might be one call that's really big and there's a lot that goes into that."
The second week of April is set aside to express thanks and appreciation to those headset heroes.
For both Joanna Barnett and Mariah Fenwick, this has been their career for nearly 15 years.
"Being able to have that listening ear and being able to hear what's going on when there is other stuff happening in the room," says Fenwick.
While you may not see them at the scene, they are a crucial lifeline.
"You can go from having a one year having a seizure, moving on to the next person who may be dealing with a mental illness," says Fenwick.
During the week, firefighters, police officers, and sheriff's deputies show their appreciation for dispatchers who work every day to protect and serve.
Warrick County 911, along with several of our other Tri-State counties are celebrating throughout the week.
"Just know that we understand it's your worst day so that you've had in your life," says Fenwick.
But it's their compassion and urgency when staying on the line that helps residents get through one of the most frightening times of their lives.
"Just showing them empathy, and that we care," says Fenwick. "We do care, and we want to help you and get the situation handled the best we can."