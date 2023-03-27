 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.5
feet on Wednesday. It will then fall below flood stage on
Saturday.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hometown Hero: Clothed in confidence

  • Updated
  • 0
Hometown Hero: Clothed in confidence
Megan DiVenti

Some Tri-State residents are going above and beyond showing their kindness. 

It's like Christmas morning in Spring. 

"He was just really open to having us here," says Jewelian Jordan, clothing drive co-organizer. 

For Jewelian Jordan, the River City is home. 

"It has just been on my heart a really long time to do," says Jordan. "The community has given so much to me, and I wanted to plant the same seed back into the community."

It was that feeling of gratitude that made her and Dono McNeal decide to put together a clothing drive. 

"I have been wanting to do this for a really long time," says Jordan. "So we came together and just did it." 

Together, the two partnered up to collect pants, shirts, shoes, and more for Evansville residents. 

"We had a lot of donations," says Jordan. "We just reached out on Facebook."

Their passion for helping people in the community is much more than clothes. It's also giving kids more confidence. 

"We wanted to emphasize on good quality clothes so that people can feel good and confident in their own skin and be able to thrive in that way," says Jordan. 

Their drive kicked off at the Young & Established Center earlier this month, and anyone could receive apparel. 

There were more than 80 pairs of shoes, and several tables of clothes to choose from. 

A successful event indeed, but Jordan says it was the connection between people that made all the difference. 

"I really appreciate different types of people and showing different types of love and receiving different types of love as well and just seeing the community together was a really good impact.," says Jordan.

It goes to show a small act of kindness can always go a long way. 

"No matter if its just one person, you're making an impact on, it makes a difference overall."

