Hometown Hero: The Chloe Randolph Organization

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Heroes by definition save people from all manners of misery and danger.
This week's Hometown Hero does both, and even saves lives.
“People have the misconception that domestic violence is just physical and that’s not the case," says Kristie Randolph, Founder of the Chloe Randolph Organization. "It’s mental, verbal, emotional, financial and spiritual.”
“She was very outspoken, very independent, very sassy, she was her own advocate growing up," says Randolph. "If she believed someone was being wrong she would defend them as best as she could.”
Her daughter, Chloe, was murdered by her estranged husband in 2019.
Now, her friends and family are determined to not let her death be another statistic, but rather an opportunity to spread awareness.
“If we didn’t do something there was going to be a next Chloe and another family that was going to have to deal with what they did," says Randolph. "That wasn’t acceptable to me.”
Chloe's story is far too common and is sparking conversation.
“I am the dominant force in Henderson that pushes everyday for domestic violence awareness, advocacy, education, and empowerment so victims know that they have a voice and they matter and we’re no longer going to stay silent.”
Based out of Henderson, The Chloe Randolph Organization speaks up for victims past, present, and future.
“I want victims to know if they are in a situation they can contact me anytime, so we are currently working on a shelter for domestic violence in Henderson," says Randolph.
Striving to be a voice to the voiceless, the organization holds golf scrambles and other events to help provide support, educate, and advocate for domestic violence survivors.
“Domestic violence is on the rise in men,: says Randolph. "People often times think it just affects as the victim is a female, but in fact the males are on the rise here lately.”
If you're need of help, you can contact the Chloe Randolph at (270)-577-4086 or (270)-577-8146 or (270) 830-9439.
They can also be emailed at info@chloerandolph.org.
To learn more click here.
“We are no longer going to be silent," says Randolph. "I am your advocate that will fight for you from day one until day end and I want you to know you do not have to stay in your situation and that you do matter.”