Hometown Hero: Tri-State mom braiding kids' hair for free this summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It's an effort to not only help young boys and girls look their best, but feel their best.
In this week's Hometown Hero series, 44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti introduces us to a mom making a difference one braid at a time.
"Come down, sit, take a seat, and I stayed until every kid was done," says Tiara Smith, hairdresser.
What started as a last-minute decision is now turning into a summertime gig.
"I just put it out there like hey bring your kids to the park. I didn't expect to get the reaction I got," says Smith.
Evansville native Tiara Smith has been passionate about doing hair for as long as she can remember.
"I was probably in like the second or third grade charging 5 dollars for little braided mohawks," says Smith.
It was at the recent Tepe Park Community outing where she can set up a chair and some signs for children's hair braiding, completely free of charge.
"At a certain point people just started pouring in," says Smith. "I'm like where are all these people coming from? I didn't know that many people would support me because it was just last minute."
Braiding hair can be quite the process, but Tiara has it down. She says she picked the top five hairstyles for kids to choose from that would take her less than an hour to do.
Towards the end of the day, Tiara had braided nearly 30 kids' heads.
"I'm a single mother myself," says Smith. "I have twin girls and it's hard for me to do their hair, so I can just imagine another mother with 3 or 4 or 5 little girls trying to get their hair done."
All the items Tiara uses we're out of her own pocket. This includes hair, beads, combs, and gel.
She also offered advice on how to protect your hair.
This summer Tiara says she'll be offering free braiding the rest of the summer.
"What got my passion to spark it the rest of the summer is the turnout at the park," says Smith. "I believe when you give back good things happen to you."
But it wasn't all about the latest looks, rather what came from the new hairstyles.
"I wanted the kids to continue the courage," says Smith. "Once we grab the kids in, we have to keep a hold of them. So if I can do that in a way of them feeling beautiful, and confident, it might change their attitude, it might change the way they see other people."
Tiara has some ideas as to the upcoming events she'll be.
You can follow Tiara at the following places:
Facebook: @Princess Ti
Instagram: @princesstihairpage