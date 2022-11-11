Hometown Heroes: Henderson community donates new van to veterans

It started with the need for a new van.
"It just went word of mouth and it came through," says Jim Hanley, American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard Commander. "The people of Henderson they love their veterans very well."
Across the river, the Honor Guard at American Legion Post 40 volunteers their time weekly to honor those who served.
"It was an easy thing to help them and raise money," says Ron Faupel, Henderson Chevrolet Buick GMC owner. "So, we're just glad to help out."
But it was a problem when their main form of transportation started to give out.
So, through word of mouth, the community came together to donate a new vehicle for the veterans themselves.
"We're just happy to be a part of it," says Faupel. "It's a great organization. What they do is fabulous and they are really appreciated it in the community. I'm just glad it worked out."
The van sits 15 people and will be used for everything from parades, to funerals, or just supporting veterans in the area.
"Now we can go and do what we want to do for our veterans," says Hanley.
The van was donated nearly a month ago and just ahead of Veterans Day was decorated.
All locally and at no charge.
"What kind of present can you imagine?," says Hanley. "Having something like this for Veterans Day. It's just great."
At closer look, the new ride dedicates itself to each branch of the military.
There are also two Medal of Honor recipients both hailing from Henderson County.
"I've always told everybody if there's a veteran in Alaska, I can go," says Hanley. "It doesn't have to be around here."
So from this Veterans Day moving forward, the Honor Guard will be able to commemorate their brothers and sisters.
"It's fabulous cause I've been to a few funerals where they've had the service. It's amazing," says Faupel. "It's so touching to see what they do."
"It's just too much," says Hanley. "In our hearts its what we do for these veterans. I don't know what to say."