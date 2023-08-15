Hometown Heroes: Launching the Tri-State Women's Network

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — It's a new opportunity to bring women together across the Tri-State.
They are caregivers, entrepreneurs, bosses, and you see them increasing in numbers in manufacturing settings.
According to the U.S. Bureau, about 30% of women make up the manufacturing industry.
"We invest in them, we want them to succeed and grow here and hopefully that spreads and more women say 'hey manufacturing is an opportunity for my career, and not just a job," says Samantha Hering, Gibbs Industrial Engineer.
From production line workers, to engineers, women are finding a place in the field.
"I'm so excited," says Hering. "I am speechless."
Among them, Sam Hering, an industrial engineer.
Back in April, she helped facilitate a network for women at Gibbs.
"Through that process, we really figured out we could go so much bigger," says Hering.
And that they did. The team reached out to other manufacturers in the region like Riverview Coal, International Paper, Century Aluminum, and Koch Air to help build up other women in the field.
"That really grew and helped us create the Tri-State women's network," says Hering.
The Tri-State Women's Network will hold their official launch Wednesday, August 16th in Henderson.
Organizers say they expect nearly 200 women to attend the upcoming sessions.
The goal is to help women grow and develop as professionals in their careers and lessen the gender divide.
"How to have potentially tough conversations with coworkers or supervisors," says Hering. "We hope that they can come back and use those skills in the workforce."
Officials say Gibbs has more than 800 team members with a little more than 250 being women.
As a company, they are on board for helping diversify the industry.
"We want to do everything we can to encourage them and inspire them and get them together for greater things to happen," says Greg Risch, Gibbs President & CEO.
Hering says there is always room for more women in manufacturing.
"We've already seen dozens of women here at Gibbs realize they can do so much more," says Hering. "They can grow in this, and they can have a voice."
"Just remember this date cause it's just the beginning," says Risch. "It's going to be a lot bigger as we move forward."