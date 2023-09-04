Hometown Heroes: Local boy cuts grass as part of 50 yard challenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Cutting grass seems to be such a common task, we often forget it's not something everyone can do.
It's an international movement taking hold and in the Tri-State one young man is joining in.
"It's just fun and gives me something to do," says Aaron Basham. "It's all about showing people respect."
9-year-old Aaron Basham is a third grader on Evansville's West Side.
His challenge is to mow 50 lawns.
"It's a challenge where you have to make it 50 yards before a certain time," says Basham.
It's part of the "Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service" which offers free lawn mowing services to the elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans, or anyone else in a vulnerable situation.
"At the beginning of the year we needed to get a new lawn mower," says Kristi Basham, Aaron's mom. "Aaron just took a real interest in it, and it just kind of went from there."
Since it's inception, the project has rallied kids and preteens from all over to help their neighbors, one lawn at a time.
As of June of this year, the organization reports there are more than 4,000 kids mowing, and over 2,500 lawns that have been mowed for free.
"He has a heart to help others and he's always had that in him even at a very young age."
Aaron's Mom and Dad help him manage the list of lawns he will cut, in addition to his normal school week.
In the end, Aaron will also get a reward for all his time, dedication, and hard work.
"When I get done, I get a new lawn mower, weed eater, and leaf blower," says Basham.
So far, Aaron has cut 16 lawns and he still has several more on the way.
His deadline is to cut them by December 31st.
"It helps them out a lot because a lot of people have overgrown grass violations and other stuff."
It'll be a gift that keeps on giving in the long run, along with a lesson from event the youngest of us in the Tri-State.
"I just want to let people know that it's always a good opportunity to just help people even if its like raking straw or you know doing anything else," says Basham.
As of right now, Aaron will be cutting smaller lawns.
If you or someone you know are in need of your grass cut contact Kristi Basham at kgreen2525@yahoo.com or message her on Facebook.