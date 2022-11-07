Hometown Heroes: Program offers horse riding for Veterans

The use of horses in war dates back centuries, but in recent years they've been trained for a different purpose--to help heal those who have fought in combat.
"There's not just a place like that around here that offers this," says Rachelle Camp, riding instructor.
It's a whole new level of healing.
For some, traditional therapy has proved to be useful, but for others, they are turning to animals.
"I love it, I really do," says Scott Nuss, veteran.
For veteran Scott Nuss, his horse "Fairway" has become more of a companion.
"He knows me, and I know him he recognizes me and remembers me, and it makes me feel good," says Nuss.
Nuss was an Army medic for ten years. He now comes out to the stables once a week to help with his PTSD.
"Due to my disability, it helps me get out of my own head," says Nuss. "It helps me calm down and he remembers me somehow and helps me center myself I guess."
Nuss counts himself lucky to be a part of the "Hoof Beats Therapeutic Riding," a new non-profit on Vanderburgh County's westside.
The program aims to improve the lives of veterans across the Tri-State by offering equine-assisted therapies completely free of charge.
"Usually, the veterans are able to connect more deeply to their horse than they would be to a person sitting in front of them asking how they feel," says Camp.
Participants can do everything from taking riding lessons, grooming the horses, or simply just spending time in the quiet stables.
"We learn how to handle them, work with them, communicate with them and learn other horsemanship skills like riding," says Camp.
The goal is to help in areas of building trust, strengthening emotional bonds, problem solving, and positive reinforcement.
"It's right there with mental health," says Camp. "This program is not anywhere else in the area."
Hoof Beats is looking to reach out to more people.
A match made to build up confidence and improve mental health.
"They come in and sometimes they come in feeling really anxious," says Camp. "And when they leave at the end of the session, they feel so much better."
If you're a veteran or know a veteran interested in becoming involved with Hoof Beats, click here.