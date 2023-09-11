Hometown Heroes: Ron Huffman is this week's Hometown Hero

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The new school year is underway which means more and more students will be in need of essential items.
"Hopefully some folks will be able to see it and willing to help out," says Ron Huffman, Hangers volunteer.
He's a familiar face in the halls of Hangers.
"I do feel like I'm helping out even a little tiny bit," says Huffman. "It's just something I can do and it doesn't cost me much, so it's good."
Ron Huffman has been a volunteer at the organization for the last three years.
Hangers is a major help to EVSC students year round.
They provide basic necessities to students who need them the most.
"There is such a great need in our community for us to provide the clothing resources we can provide, uniforms, everyday clothes, and shoes," says Dave Schutte, Hangers Director.
The start of the school year is the busiest.
Organizers say in the month of August, nearly 40 students were utilizing the program each day.
"The program is so impressive with all they do," says Huffman. "It's just great to be even a small small part of it."
Sometimes between transportation and the school day, it's hard for kids to get the clothing they need. So, it's people like Ron who are making it possible.
Each Tuesday, Ron walks through the door of Hangers, rolling alongside his little red wagon.
"I load up with the bags for schools that I can easily visit," says Huffman.
"There are children in our community who are not able to get here so in that case the school sends us a form and we shop for them," says Schutte. "Ron is gracious enough to deliver it to them."
The students can only receive these items once a year.
"For many of our students it's the most exciting day," says Schutte. "They would describe it as the best day of the year."
The goal of just some shirts, shoes, and pants is to increase students' self-esteem and increase school attendance.
Something volunteers like Ron are helping make possible.
"He's great," says Schutte. "He'll take any school in the city. I mean he'll go from here out to Central, to North, over to Harrison, all the way out to the Westside."