Lance Yearby is this week's hometown hero

Lance Yearby is a busy man.
As President of Rally Point Events, he helps organize everything from music festivals, rodeos, and most recently Professional Bull Riding.
A veteran himself, Yearby founded the organization back in 2017, with a goal to provide support - both financially and otherwise - to other Tri-State veterans.
The program has since grown to also providing shoes for children, also known as "Kicks for Kids."
"What we've done is took the proceeds from that event and every child in the school selected, receives a pair of new shoes," Yearby says.
Rally Point Events partnered up with Shoe Sensation and Cops Connecting With Kids to make the program possible. Proceeds from this past spring's PBR funded the program, and now, more than 3,000 Evansville students are feeling the direct impact.
"Like yesterday we had a child say 'You mean I don't have to wear shoes with holes in them anymore?'," says Yearby. "That's what it does and we go back to this program relates to kids everywhere."
Receiving his own free pair of new shoes as a kid, Yearby remembers the feeling of pure happiness.
"This is the first pair of new shoes for a lot of kids. A lot come in here with sizes too small, too big, and they get to pick their own shoe that fits, and they walk away happy," Yearby explains.
Yearby says it's a full circle effect, from the community, organizations, first responders, and then back into the community.
"It brings everybody into one group to make a difference for the children," he says. "So the kids get to see all different groups of people come together and create an impact on their life and they won't forget that. I never forgot it as a child."
Rally Point Events plans on hosting another weekend of Professional Bull Riding in 2023, but until then, they're always seeking volunteers to help with their mission.