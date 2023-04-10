Teddy Pig: Helping spread positivity across the River City

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Animals have a way of reaching across the divide and bringing people together.
Perhaps there's no better example of that, than right here in the Tri-State.
Ted the Pig is unlike any other. He's surely "terrific", "wonderful", and "some pig."
"She brought him home, and I loved him ever since," says J.J. Howley, Ted's dad. "I think the first week we brought him home I was walking him on the street with the leash and we've been doing it ever since."
The 2-year-old, 103-pound, potbelly pig, loves stroll downtown, vegetables, and his family.
"He was just a very social pig which is unusual for pigs," says Howley. "They are usually only social with their family and not so much with strangers or strange situations."
Rescued as a piglet, Ted found his way to Evansville westside where he now lives.
J.J. realized Ted's intelligence and compassion helped him, and he realized Ted could bring comfort to others as well.
"He's my little boy and if people are nice to him, I'm really happy to share him with everybody," says Howley.
Ted is not just any normal pig. He's a special one. He has a big role in the community, along with bringing smiles to faces and raising awareness.
"You can see them pointing, and by the time we get to the corner, they are running out the front door to come and pet the pig," says Howley.
Ted is fairly well-known across the River City.
He makes appearances at local libraries, Hospice Care, senior homes, schools, museums, and parades.
He serves as a sort of therapy pig for people of all ages and backgrounds who may need some uplifting.
He's even helped with Evansville Police and met Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
"If they are having a rough day this will definitely take you away from whatever you're doing every day," says Howley.
Ted's efforts to help spread positivity and joy helped him get nominated for this year's Leadership Everyone Spirit Award.
"I thought it was a joke when someone called and said, 'hey you've been nominated for an award," says Howley.
For now, Ted will rest up, storing energy to continue to cultivate joy.
An animal that brings out the truest version of a human being.
"He'll be in the community for probably the next 20 plus years," Howley. "So hopefully can see him and he can become a fixture of Downtown Evansville."