 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Tri-State invited to 2023 Hometown Heroes Bash in June

  • Updated
  • 0
Tri-State invited to 2023 Hometown Heroes Bash in June
Megan DiVenti

The Tri-State community is invited to the "2023 Hometown Heroes Bash" coming to Owensboro this summer.

The Defending Heroes Project will be hosting the event which will be coming to the Owensboro Convention Center Saturday, June 3rd from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Organizers say 100% of the proceeds of the event goes to back to the Defending Heroes Project.

The non-profit helps first responders and veterans in their time of need. 

Organizers say tickets are limited. 

A table of 8 is $600 and a single ticket is $80.

Those who come out can expect an "all-you-can-eat" BBQ buffet featuring smoked brisket, grilled chicken, roasted potatoes, and drinks. 

There will also be a live auction featuring memorabilia, jewelry, and more. 

We're told Retired U.S. Army Ranger Sergeant First Class Michael Schlitz will be this year's guest speaker. He will share his motivating story of recovery. 

Those interested in buying tickets can call (812)-677-4156. 

To learn more about the Defending Heroes Project click here. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you