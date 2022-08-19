Unsung shelter heroes: Samantha Bailey is this week's Hometown Hero

It's not an easy job, but to Vanderburgh Humane Society Animal Care Technician Samantha Bailey and the countless animals she has helped save, her efforts are priceless.

"Since I was a kid I always wanted to work with animals," Bailey says. "We grew up with animals in my household and I always loved animals."

Bailey took a job at the VHS about six years ago. When Bailey goes to work, her job takes her past the kennels and cages where hopeful dogs and cats wait to charm visitors.

"First and foremost I get in and take care of the animals that need to be taken care of," Bailey explained. "Like cleaning the cat rooms behind me or walking the dogs if they need me to."

But, Bailey also sees the other side of those furry friends - the isolation the experience.

"I can show them love for the first time, is what really gets me," she says.

The tough days are balanced with joy when Bailey says those animals start to feel comfortable, get a good meal, and have positive human interaction.

"Getting to know them - every animal has their own personality and they definitely come out when they get comfortable here, and that's really awesome to see on a daily basis."

The staff and volunteers at VHS work hours on end to make sure cats and dogs are well taken care of - but the community can help as well.

"Volunteers make this place happen," Bailey says. "And without them and the staff we couldn't make this place happen."

"Knowing that I can make a difference in their lives - making them more comfortable or taking them from a situation where they can then feel love or a gentle touch for the first time in their lives... is really what gets me coming back here on a daily basis," Bailey continued.

If you're interested in learning more about the Vanderburgh Humane Society, visit vhslifesaver.org.