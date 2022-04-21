Honor Flight celebrates veterans ahead of Saturday's trip to D.C.

It is wheels up for Honor Flight of Southern Indiana on Saturday, April 23rd.
The organization celebrated the 85 veterans taking the first flight since the pandemic with a banquet at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.
“It is really something,” marveled Air Force Veteran Marvin Weber.
Volunteers transformed the old coliseum into a patriotic tribute to the men and women who braved the unknown for our freedom. The event brought back a wave of emotions for the veterans.
“I was glad to serve my country,” said Army Veteran Fred Andres. “I would do it again.”
For a few veterans, they were not sure they would get to take part in the festivities.
“I am going to enjoy every minute of it,” said Vietnam Veteran Raphael Schaefer.
Mr. Schaefer suffered a heart attack the night he received the call from Honor Flight that he had been selected for the Spring 2022 flight.
“An anxious moment because I never know what is going to happen with the heart attack deal. I just pray to my higher power to let me make it through to this time,” said Mr. Schaefer.
The meet and greet event was the first time all 85 veterans were able to get together under one roof.
“I talked to a lot of them,” said Navy Veteran Bill Helt. ”It gives you that sense of comradery. You are from different branches of service, but you just love every one of them.”
And while there are so many special moments planned for the veterans, many are anticipating the Welcome Home Parade.
The event wraps up the day and provides the welcome home many veterans never received.
“The war had actually already ended when I got out. So there was no hero's welcome,” said Air Force Veteran Marvin Weber. “There was no one there to say, ‘hello, how are you?’”
The community is invited to take part in cheering the veterans on Saturday at the Evansville Regional Airport.
The plane will land around 8pmCT, but participants are encouraged to get there early.
Shuttles from the Anchor Industries parking lot will begin at 6:30pm. Parking at the airport is reserved for veterans and guardians.