Honor Flight celebrates veterans ahead of Saturday's trip to D.C.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility will drop to one quarter mile of less in dense fog. * WHERE...Gibson, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...the dense fog will gradually expand, then move to south and west across parts of southwest Indiana overnight, before lifting after 7 am CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&