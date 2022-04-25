Honor Flight dedicates day to saluting veterans.

The normally quiet Evansville Regional Airport echoed with the chatter of anticipation, Saturday morning for the first Honor Flight since the pandemic.
As the 85 veterans boarded the flight, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke greeted each of them with the first of many grateful handshakes.
“Thank you for your service,” said Winnecke.
The sendoff was completed by the airport’s fire department, which sprayed the plane as it taxied. Then it was wheels up to Washington, D.C. where veterans were met by a crowd of strangers welcoming them to the nation’s capital.
“It was phenomenal,” said Air Force Veteran Leroy Prange. “When I came back from the Air Force, I just went home; got a job, raised my family, that was it. No one said ‘Hi. Thank You,’ anything. Although now they say a lot of ‘Thank You’s.’”
From Rold Regan Washington National Airport, veterans were bused to the National Mall where they had time to take in the World War Two, Korean, and Vietnam Memorials. The group also spent time at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon.
“My favorite part has been right here. I am an Air Force veteran and I didn’t think I would probably ever get to see this and here I am,” marveled Joseph Brown.
The veterans ended their journey in D.C. at Arlington National Cemetry to witness the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unkown Soldier.
“When you see it in person, it is totally different than what you see in a magazine or what you read,” explained Army Veteran Darryl Jackson. “It is very touching.”
Back on the plane, our local heroes received letters from family, friends, and the Tri-State community.
One veteran received a special letter. It was written in 1953 by his wife.
“I love you and always remember that,” read Air Force Veteran C.B. Vories. “God Bless and Keep you Safe.”
Vories paused to take in the words that have withstood the test of time.
“That hit right where it does the most good,” reflected Vories. “She has been gone seven years and I miss her just as bad as I did.”
There were special moments like that one for each veteran.
For many, it was returning home to being greeted by family and friends during the Welcome Home Parade. The community filled the lobby of the airport with flags and homemade signs to ensure each veteran knows he is appreciated.
If you can sign the veteran in your life up for a future Honor Flight online.