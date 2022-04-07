Honor Flight Guardians prepare to escort Veterans to D.C.

Class was in session, Thursday night, for Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s 12th trip to Washington, D.C.
The pupils were the men and women who will be escorting the 85 veterans on April 23rd.
“We are both so excited about it. I have been to D.C. before, but this will be totally different.”
The average age of a veteran scheduled to take the trip is 84 years old. Because of that, HFSI volunteers work diligently to ensure every guardian going with a veteran is trained and prepared to guide them through the long and often emotional day.
Many of the guardians have a personal connection to their local hero, but not many are also veterans, themselves.
“I was in Army Intelligence. I was a Traffic Analyst,” said HFSI Guardian Peggy McCormick. She will be taking the trip with a Marine Corps veteran she worked with for years.
Another select few guardians, like Jami Gray, have volunteered to help make the experience possible for a veteran without a family member or friend who can travel.
“Everyone is clapping and these veterans are crying. They are just so overwhelmed with all the Thank You’s,” explained Gray. “It is just overwhelming.”
She can describe it so well because this is the second time she has paid the $500 fee to volunteer.
“I am even more excited. I am not scared or nervous. I am just more excited,” continued Gray. “I can’t wait to see his face as he experiences everything.”
EVV12 will take off from the Evansville Regional Airport on April 23rd.
Ahead of that date, HFSI is calling on the community to write letters to the veterans that will be handed out on the flight.
The community is also invited to take part in the Welcome Home Parade. Veterans will step off the plan after spending the day in D.C. to a crowd of Tri-Staters cheering them on.
You can find more information about how to get involved on Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s website.