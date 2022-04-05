Honor Flight Needs the Community's Help to Complete Their Mission

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is just a few weeks away from their first trip to Washington, D.C. since the Fall of 2019.
The pandemic grounded the program in March 2020 and since then program has faced delay after delay.
But on April 23rd, a group of 85 veterans will make the trip to visit the war memorials built in their honor.
As Honor Flight volunteers double and triple check their to-do lists ahead of the flight, they are asking the community for help.
One way to take part, is by writing letters of thanks to our veterans.
Those notes of appreciation are given to our hometown heroes on the flight back from D.C.
"This is such a critical part of their honor flight experience; for them to get colorings from kids and from the community to just thank them for their service," said HFSI Vice President Diane Shaw.
Many times, it is the veteran's favorite part of the Honor Flight experience.
The deadline for Mail Call is April 16th. Bundles or single letters can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Branches
- Old National Bank’s Southern Indiana Branches
- Mission BBQ on Green River Rd in Evansville
- Golden Corral on E. Indiana St. In Evansville
- American Red Cross on Stockwell Rd. In Evansville
Letters can also be mailed to:
Operation Mail Call
HFSI-EVV12
P.O. Box 8234
Evansville, IN 47716
Honor Fight is also looking for Wish List donations. These are items that help ensure the veterans have everything they need to enjoy the long-day in Washington.
Items needed include:
- Full size candy bars
- Fun-size/mini candy bars
- Individual antibacterial hand wipes
- Individual boxes of raisins
- Travel-size gel hand sanitizer
- Lip balm or chapstick
- Individually-wrapped hard candies
- Small chewing gum packets
HFSI will take any donation the community will make, but they are looking for enough for 85 veterans and 85 guardians.
You can drop off supplies at the Evansville American Red Cross until April 8th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about Honor Flight and volunteer opportunities visit: honorflightsi.org