Honor Flight takes off Saturday, community invited to Welcome Home Parade

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana will take 85 veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
The group will leave bright and early for the first flight since the pandemic.
After a day of touring the war memorials built in their honor, the veterans will touch back down in Evansville around 8:30pm.
To welcome the veterans home, Honor Flight is inviting the community out to the airport.
The crowd is encouraged to brings signs and flags to cheer on the veterans.
HFSI asks that people planning to take part park at Anchor Industries around 6:30pm. A shuttle will be provided to transport parade-goers to the terminal.
For more information about the Honor Flight program visit the organizations website.