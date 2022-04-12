Honor Flight Veteran Ike Standifird excited to take trip with granddaughter

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana will take off from Evansville on April 23rd.
It will be the first flight for the organization since Fall 2019. The Spring 2020 trip was canceled during the initial pandemic shutdown.
U.S. Navy Veteran Isaac Standifird and 84 other veterans were suppose to be on that flight.
"It was a terrible let down." recalled Standifird. "But that is what COVID has been for everyone."
Two years later, the excitement has started to build once again.
Not only for Standifird, but his granddaughter Jacki Baumgart.
Baumgart will accompany Standifird as his guardian on the trip; allowing the two to share the special experience.
"I have never been to D.C., so seeing everything and getting to experience it with him and be by his side; I am really excited about it," explained Baumgart.
The community still has time to help Honor Flight of Southern Indiana complete their mission.
Mail Call is accepting letters to veterans until April 16th and the Welcome Home Parade on the night of April 23rd is open to the public.
You can find more information about the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana organization on their website.