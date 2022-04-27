vietnam veteran carries on the memory of his fellow soldiers

"There is my buddies on that wall."
For Army Veteran Raphael Schaefer, Saturday's Honor Flight was about one thing: visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
"We need this reunion."
A reunion that has been 57 years in the making.
"We were in the first major battle in Vietnam. The first one before the one that was seen in the movie We Are Soldiers. We started that battle," explained Schaefer. "We got in an ambush where all my buddies got killed or wounded; 18 killed and 32 wounded, just my company. I was the company clerk, that is why I am alive today."
It is a fact that has haunted Schaefer ever since. For 40 years the Army Vet drank away his guilt.
"Nobody came back and I was discharged not knowing," said Schaefer. "When I drank, it numbed the pain and took away the memories. Once I got sober, I got PTSD very bad."
Seventeen years ago, Schaefer changed his life and began writing poetry to express his pain; visiting the traveling Vietnam wall.
"I remember running my fingers through the grooves and they could feel me and I could feel them," recalled Schaefer.
Schaefer has also reached out to the families of the men who were more than fellow soldiers to him.
"We got attached. We hung around together; like buddies. After we had done everything we needed to do for the day, like learning how to fight, digging fox holes, playing war games, we would lay around in our bunks or outside eating hoagies," said Schaefer.
At the wall on Saturday, Schaefer laid two poems beneath the section where his company's names are engraved.
"I realized it was for me to tell their stories," Schaefer told fellow veterans and visitors at the wall.
He went on to tell the story of Private First-Class Thomas H. Maynard who was awarded a Purple Heart. The private found out he was going to be a father hours before he was sent out for what would be his last patrol.
"He come running with a letter and said, 'Be sure to mail this to my wife. I am going to be a daddy.' He went out and that was the last time I saw him," explained Schaefer. "He threw himself on a grenade to save his wounded buddy when they were ambushed."
Schaefer will continue to tell of that bravery until his company is truly reunited.
"Just wait for me. I'll be there someday," Schaefer told his buddies before leaving the wall.