Honoring all our Hometown Heroes this Memorial Day

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV)--A patriotic display in Henderson has been a city tradition for decades.
In this week's Hometown Hero, we honor all the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our country.
"Even my memories and the memories of the ones before me," says Jim Hanley, American Legion Commander of the Crosses. "I just can't get it out of mind what they've done."
Perfectly aligned white crosses placed in Downtown Henderson.
Jim Hanley oversees the crosses and has for the last 19 years.
He's a veteran himself, having served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
"Some of them weren't born here, but when they got out of service themselves, and came here and married, and had farms and this and that for 20 30 years," says Hanley.
Each cross has the name of a deceased Henderson County veteran, some even dating back to the Civil War.
The process of putting up the crosses begins in April.
More than 6,100 crosses are perfectly organized at Central Park. Not only do they mean a lot to the families, but also the community.
"You wouldn't believe the people of Henderson County how they love their veterans," says Hanley. "You wouldn't believe it. They help me in any way they can."
The public is invited to the service at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29th at Central Park in Henderson.
"I just love the veterans," says Hanley. "I can't say enough about them."