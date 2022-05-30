Honoring Fallen Hometown Heroes Through Memorial Day

A patriotic display in Henderson has been a city tradition for decades.
In this week's Hometown Hero segment, we honor all the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our country.
"It's just an honor to do it," says Jim Hanley, American Legion Commander of the Crosses.
Perfectly aligned white crosses placed in Downtown Henderson.
Jim Hanley overseas the crosses and has for the last 18 years.
He's a veteran himself, having served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
"Most of them are from Henderson County, but there's a lot of them came back from the war and married somebody here, a young boy, lived here all their life, they've got a cross here too," says Hanley.
Each cross bares the name of a deceased Henderson County veteran.
The process of putting up the memorial begins in April, and takes the help of many.
"The women from the WARM Center they cleaned them and put them back in the trailer to be ready to be put out," says Hanley. "About the first of May we put down the grid of the bases, get them all set, then about three days after that I have the kids from North Junior High, they come and put them up."
Hanley is a longtime member of American Legion Post 40. Many of the names displayed on the crosses-his family before him.
As the week's go by leading up to Memorial Day, many residents stop by paying their respects.
"You see someone, they walk up find a cross, they lose it. Just tears them up. They remember," says Hanley. "It's heartbreaking sometimes for people, but we should honor them."
More than 5,900 crosses are perfectly organized at Central Park. Not only do they mean a lot to the residents, but also those who have served.
"I have veterans I don't even know. Can I help? They ask to help. We have a lot of help from the veterans. They love them too," says Hanley.
The crosses will remain on display one week after Memorial Day. The public is invited to the service at 10 a.m. Monday.
An emotional day honoring all our fallen Hometown Heroes.
"What does it mean to see all these crosses?, asks Anchor Megan DiVenti.
"What is there to say? What can you say to what they went through? What they done? All the veterans," says Hanley. "People should understand what they went through, but they don't. I just love my veterans."