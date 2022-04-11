Just a Few Days Left to Snag a Honor Flight Cup and Support the Mission

There are just a few days left to purchase this year's Mission BBQ Honor Flight cup.
The proceeds from the cup help send veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials built in their honor.
The Mission BBQ in Evansville will be selling cups through April 14th.
On Monday, the Green River Rd. restaurant invited all HFSI veterans, guardians, and volunteers out for lunch.
Every person wearing an Honor Flight shirt received one of the special cups.
"We are just getting the excitement going cause the flight is only two weeks away." said HFSI Blue Bus Captain Steve Hoffman.
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana will be flying April 23rd. It will be their first flight since 2019.
Before the flight, HFSI is also asking the community to write letters to veterans. You can find more information about the Mail Call program here.