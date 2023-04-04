LeAnn Robertson: Helping one animal at a time

Shelter dogs and cats in Evansville have one woman to thank for helping save their lives.
LeAnn Robertson has never met an animal she didn't want to help.
"We appreciate the community's help," says Robertson.
She says she has always loved animals.
Robertson began her journey around 2006 in Indy, and years later it led her to her current role at It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue.
"They did a food pantry, and I volunteered for that," says Robertson. "The next thing you know, I was on the board, and it's been great since then."
The No-Kill takes in several animals at a time. Some are dropped off, some they find, others they take in from hoarding situations.
This time last year, the rescue took in more than 40 border collies looking for a home.
"That was a busy couple day," says Robertson. "They bathed all of them, groomed them all, clean them all, get them all fed--it was quite an enduring process."
Her devotion and passion for animals has opened her heart to impactful experiences.
"There's something about seeing those animals that they get to live another day," says Robertson. "They get to live a life in a home with a family."
It Takes a Village is always looking for community support.
On their Facebook page, you can find upcoming events and fundraisers to help the cats and dogs in their care.
"Right now, it takes around $600,000 to operate the shelter for a year," says Robertson. "With all our expenses and vetting, so being the event coordinator and volunteer coordinator, I'm always looking for new opportunities."
Robertson says she wishes more people would give these animals a chance, or time, to decompress, at their new homes.
"They're here for a multitude of reasons, but people walk by the kennels and see them barking or jumping and don't give them a chance to actually see their true personality," says Robertson.
As they help brighten out days a bit more with their wet kisses and soft cuddles, Robertson hopes the cats and dogs in their care will soon find their forever homes, where they can receive the same kind of love in return.
"I think when you see the results, it does something to you," says Robertson.
If you're interested in learning more about ITV, click here.