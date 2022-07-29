Owensboro boy celebrates life as Kindergartner after beating the odds

It's a story of inspiration as Tri-State children return for another year of school.
One Owensboro boy is preparing for his first day, despite all he's been through.
It was a milestone the Emery family wasn't sure their son would ever reach.
"For him to turn six is just awesome, it's been a blessing.," says Adam Emery, Titus's Dad.
Beating all odds, the young Owensboro boy just graduated from Kindergarten.
At first glance, you would never know Titus was diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease at just five-months-old.
"It was about two and a half weeks after the initial fever, and our pediatrician said I think there's something else going on here, he shouldn't have a fever," says Melissa Emery, Titus's Mom.
Kawasaki Disease is something many people are not familiar with.
"It causes inflammation of the blood vessels around the heart," says Dr. Smitha Bullock, Norton Children's Pediatric Cardiologist. "It also causes inflammation in other blood vessels and that's where all the other symptoms come from."
The exact cause isn't known.
"The shock of receiving that, and finding out were in a very high risk case, we never heard of Kawasaki in the first place, it was a shock, a very big shock," says Emery.
Titus's family was referred to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment and within days he was improving.
Over the years, Titus has grown stronger and stronger, but continues to see Dr. Bullock on a regular basis.
"I have a son the same age, and seeing him thrive as much as any other kid is the best part of my job honestly," says Dr. Bullock.
The Emery family is beyond grateful for their son, and look forward to celebrating many more milestones ahead.
"Every birthday he has is a pretty potent reminder of the blessing we receive to have this time with him," says Emery. "None of us are guaranteed tomorrow, but its something different to turn a year older."
It goes to show, nothing can slow Titus down.