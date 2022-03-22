Scam Alert: Hiring Reliable Help for Your Spring Projects

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In
western Kentucky, Henderson and Union.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is
occurring or is imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 513 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in Vanderburgh
County due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Up to around 1 inch of rain has
already fallen in some locations.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Newburgh,
Morganfield, Chandler, Sturgis, Melody Hill, Breckinridge
Center, Darmstadt, Poseyville, Uniontown, Lynnville, New
Harmony, Corydon, Cynthiana, Robards, Kasson and Blairsville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&