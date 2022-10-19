BBB Scam Alert: Phishing emails continue even after Prime Day

Prime Day may have ended, but scammers are just getting started.
Con artists have been known to send phony emails and texts that look like messages from major retailers, instructing you to redeem the reward points accrued during your shopping days.
1. Prime Day ended. What do scammers want from us?
You receive an unsolicited email or text message that appears to be from a major retailer. The subject line reads something like, “You Have a New Reward to Claim!” You open the message, and it looks real. There’s the company logo, colors, and a link to claim the reward points or gift from your recent holiday shopping. As curious as you may be, don’t fall for it. Scammers hide malware in these email links or attachments. When you click, they can gain access to your computer and steal your sensitive personal information.
2. Are these scams seasonal or should we keep an eye out for them all year round?
BBB has also seen these phishing scams pop up during the winter holidays and other major shopping events, but every now and then you may get a text message saying there is an issue with your Amazon order or that your account has been flagged for fraud. All you have to do is click on a link to “fix” the problem. When doing so, many consumers will unknowingly download malware onto their devices.
3. Remind us again what to do when coming across a phishing scam!
- Never click on links or download attachments from unknown emails. Out-of-the-blue emails are often an attempt to download malware to your computer and steal your personal information.
- Don’t take unsolicited emails at face value. Scammers often send out mass emails that contain little or no personal information. Be wary if the email doesn’t mention you or include any personal information.
- Hover on links to see their destination. Before clicking, place your mouse over links to
discover their true destination
- Go to the source. Whenever possible, use the customer service information provided when you made your purchase, rather than searching online.
4. Where can consumers report scams and find more information?
Learn more about phishing scams at BBB.org/PhishingScam.
If you get a phony email from a retailer, help others avoid the same pitfall by filing a scam
report at BBB.org/ScamTracker.