BBB Scam Alert: Watch out for scam messages posing as bank customer service

The Better Business Bureau in Evansville is getting reports of text messages posing as bank customer service are being sent to local area residents.
1. How does this scam work?
Out of the blue, you get a text message from what appears to be your bank's customer service team. The messages are urging targets to take immediate action after allegedly detecting an unusual transaction. The sender states the cards are temporarily locked, and the situation can be resolved by calling a phone number given in the body of the same text message.
2. Is this scam new?
Unfortunately, this is quite of a popular phishing scam. You may receive these messages whether you have an account with the bank mentioned in the text message or not.
Officials say they see an increase in these scams when a big bank merges with another bank and there is a bit of confusion happening. Customers may not know if the technical difficulties are due to the merge, or if this is just another scam.
3. Let's say we got one of these text messages. What should be our next step?
For those who happen to have an account with the bank mentioned in the text message, it's important to not engage with the text message or its sender, and contact your bank at a phone number you know to be correct.
-Do not reply to these messages or you might unknowingly confirm to the sender that your phone number is an active one
-Don't click on any links, attachments, or phone numbers, as they may lead to a scam website or to a scammers phone number
-Block the sender's phone number
4. For consumers victimized by this scam, what is one thing they can do?
If you believe you've been victimized by this scam, contact your bank at a phone number you know to be correct (check the bank's official website for that) and explain what happened, ask if you need to place a freeze on your accounts. Check your statements regularly and flag any irregularities and keep an eye on your credit report.
5. Where can consumers report these scams?
To report a scam, visit bbb,org/scamtracker. For more information you can trust call the local office at (812)-473-0202.