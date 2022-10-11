Scam Central: Scammers spoofing mom and dad in latest phishing text messages

Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, and now they have found a way to create fake caller ID's using similar titles used in a contact list.
Oana Schneider of the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined 44News This Morning, to discuss a scam involving victims being tricked into responding to text messages from mom and dad.
The text message centers around a plea from a parent at the grocery store, that has forgotten their credit card.
The scammers then encourage the victim to send a wire transfer with the missing funds.