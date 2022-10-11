 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scam Central: Scammers spoofing mom and dad in latest phishing text messages

  • Updated
  • 0
Scam Central Spoofing
Tommy Mason

Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, and now they have found a way to create fake caller ID's using similar titles used in a contact list.

Oana Schneider of the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined 44News This Morning, to discuss a scam involving victims being tricked into responding to text messages from mom and dad.

The text message centers around a plea from a parent at the grocery store, that has forgotten their credit card.

The scammers then encourage the victim to send a wire transfer with the missing funds.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you