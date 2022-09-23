Shari Kirkpatrick is this week's Hometown Hero

It's taking the first steps towards better health--together.
Shari Kirkpatrick is one of a kind.
“This all means a lot to me," says Kirkpatrick.
For those who know her best, she's described in only the most positive way.
“Shari is very generous of heart, she’s very committed, and always in a good mood even when she’s having a bad day," says Amy Harbison, friend.
For the last 20 years, Shari has motivated and inspired people in Evansville and beyond to stay active and healthy.
Although she no longer participates herself, each week Shari puts out water stops, take pictures, and cheers on those running and walking.
It's all free of charge and everyone is invited.
“She’s become our de facto leader for the Run/Walk 812 group, and that has forged a lot of relationships for people that are lifelong," says Harbison.
She has run in over 40 half marathons, 2 full marathons, 2 half Ironmen, and several cycling events ranging from 30 to 160 miles.
“On my bike, I feel the most normal and the most free," says Kirkpatrick.
Years of Shari's dedication to the Tri-State paid off in one special day.
“I did not really see this coming at all," says Kirkpatrick.
In mid-September, those who look up to Shari wanted to give her some of the appreciation and love she gives so freely to others.
“I was standing waiting, listening to them talk, and my granddaughter had a stronghold around my neck," says Kirkpatrick. "And I saw my husband and thought, what is happening?”
"Shari Kirkpatrick Day" was signed off by the Mayor in an official proclamation.
A sea of posters made by 4th Graders at North Posey cheering Shari on.
More than $4,000 has been raised by her community for her very own electric bike.
It goes to show, no act of kindness goes unnoticed.
“At some point you learn to not make things about you," says Kirkpatrick. "Being a part of this community and doing this for my friends, is what I live for.”
Despite the distance, Shari always plans to go the extra mile.
"I can't say enough how it makes me feel without crying," says Kirkpatrick.