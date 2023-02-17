 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties.

.Due to recent heavy rain the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam by
Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 145 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.8 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Thomas Randolph is this week's Hometown Hero

  • 0
Thomas Randolph is this week's Hometown Hero
Megan DiVenti

They are some of the most vital members of the healthcare team. 

Their roles and contributions day and night often times save lives. 

"It can be rewarding, it's not all about money," says Randolph. "It's just about being happy with what you do."

Life can change in an instant and before you know it, you could be relying on a first responder to save it. 

Thomas Randolph has been a first responder for 45 years. 

He started his career in 1978 in Ohio County as an ambulance driver. 

"I would see the ambulance go up and down the road and I thought man that would be interesting," says Randolph. 

Shortly after he began his training as an EMT in Owensboro. 

In 1982, he worked on becoming a paramedic, then helped others achieve the same goal. 

"I was one of two that actually got the paramedic program started in Ohio County," says Randolph. 

Fast forward to 1988, Thomas had a change of mind. 

"I got out of my vehicle and looked down, and saw a bag of IV fluids," says Randolph. "I thought what it would be like to work here in Evansville." 

Hence his career beginning in the River City where he currently serves as a paramedic and night shift supervisor. 

"I love helping people," says Randolph. "We are busy business here and I just enjoy it. I get the satisfaction of helping people." 

Throughout his time with AMR, his services have taken him all over. 

At the start of the pandemic, Thomas and his team spent a week in New Jersey and New York City helping save lives. 

At times, Thomas says the job can be stressful, chaotic, and sad. 

He recalls the time the call came in for a child who later passed away. However, the family was sure to thank Thomas for his compassion and care. 

"The family made a point to come to us and give us a big hug and thank us for what we had done," says Randolph. 

Thomas says he plans to continue with work as long as he is healthy. 

And it's because of his dedication to serving citizens across the Tri-State, he's this week's Hometown Hero. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you