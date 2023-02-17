Thomas Randolph is this week's Hometown Hero

They are some of the most vital members of the healthcare team.
Their roles and contributions day and night often times save lives.
"It can be rewarding, it's not all about money," says Randolph. "It's just about being happy with what you do."
Life can change in an instant and before you know it, you could be relying on a first responder to save it.
Thomas Randolph has been a first responder for 45 years.
He started his career in 1978 in Ohio County as an ambulance driver.
"I would see the ambulance go up and down the road and I thought man that would be interesting," says Randolph.
Shortly after he began his training as an EMT in Owensboro.
In 1982, he worked on becoming a paramedic, then helped others achieve the same goal.
"I was one of two that actually got the paramedic program started in Ohio County," says Randolph.
Fast forward to 1988, Thomas had a change of mind.
"I got out of my vehicle and looked down, and saw a bag of IV fluids," says Randolph. "I thought what it would be like to work here in Evansville."
Hence his career beginning in the River City where he currently serves as a paramedic and night shift supervisor.
"I love helping people," says Randolph. "We are busy business here and I just enjoy it. I get the satisfaction of helping people."
Throughout his time with AMR, his services have taken him all over.
At the start of the pandemic, Thomas and his team spent a week in New Jersey and New York City helping save lives.
At times, Thomas says the job can be stressful, chaotic, and sad.
He recalls the time the call came in for a child who later passed away. However, the family was sure to thank Thomas for his compassion and care.
"The family made a point to come to us and give us a big hug and thank us for what we had done," says Randolph.
Thomas says he plans to continue with work as long as he is healthy.
And it's because of his dedication to serving citizens across the Tri-State, he's this week's Hometown Hero.