Tri-State invited to 2023 Hometown Heroes Bash in June

The Tri-State community is invited to the "2023 Hometown Heroes Bash" coming to Owensboro this summer.
The Defending Heroes Project will be hosting the event which will be coming to the Owensboro Convention Center Saturday, June 3rd from 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Organizers say 100% of the proceeds of the event goes to back to the Defending Heroes Project.
The non-profit helps first responders and veterans in their time of need.
Organizers say tickets are limited.
A table of 8 is $600 and a single ticket is $80.
Those who come out can expect an "all-you-can-eat" BBQ buffet featuring smoked brisket, grilled chicken, roasted potatoes, and drinks.
There will also be a live auction featuring memorabilia, jewelry, and more.
We're told Retired U.S. Army Ranger Sergeant First Class Michael Schlitz will be this year's guest speaker. He will share his motivating story of recovery.
Those interested in buying tickets can call (812)-677-4156.
To learn more about the Defending Heroes Project click here.